Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene to rally seniors at Florida retirement community: report

Two controversial Republicans will be hitting the road to sell their MAGA agenda.

"Firebrand Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia are teaming up to start an "America First Tour" of rallies around the country," the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

"The premiere event will be next week, on May 7 in Florida at The Villages, the world's largest retiree playground with a reliably Republican base," the newspaper reported. "Gaetz's rally series comes a month after news broke of a federal investigation exploring whether he had sexual relations with a minor or paid for sex, which grew out of a broader investigation into Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Seminole County, Florida, who was indicted in 2020 on charges including sex trafficking of a minor and financially supporting people in exchange for sex. The House Ethics Committee has also opened an investigation to "gather additional information" about the allegations of inappropriate behavior from Gaetz."

Gaetz has denied wrongdoing and refused calls to resign from Congress.











