Matt Gaetz: 'Young adults' need AR-15 rights or they will be 'vulnerable' during 'midterm violence'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) suggested on Thursday that Democrats may be planning "false flag" violence following the midterm elections.

During an interview with conservative broadcaster Steve Bannon on Real America's Voice, Gaetz outlined a conspiracy theory about the midterm elections.

"That is what is happening in the lead-up to these midterms," he said. "You see all these stories now the mainstream media is starting to leak. And these threat assessments coming from the FBI that there could be midterm violence."

Gaetz defended the right of "young adults" to purchase assault-style rifles like the AR-15 that was used in a recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Some pro-gun lawmakers have suggested that the minimum age for purchasing assault-style rifles should be raised from 18 to 21.

IN OTHER NEWS: Hitler-praising GOP candidate acknowledges writing 'false flag' Facebook post about Buffalo shooting

"Well, that violence is coming from their side and they're purposefully trying to disarm us by passing red flag laws and by assuring young adults cannot access various types of firearms because they want us to be in the most vulnerable position when they create these false flag acts of violence and then the counter-violence that could come against our people," he insisted.

