Republican congressman admits 'I lost my temper' in the physical altercation with Matt Gaetz

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) apologized on Sunday, several days after getting into a physical altercation with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on the House floor.

Gaetz "and I have a long and productive working relationship, that I am sure will continue," Rogers said on Twitter. "I regret that I briefly lost my temper on the House Floor Friday evening and appreciate Matt's kind understanding."

Rogers appeared furious with Gaetz after he, again, refused to cast a ballot for McCarthy, something that Gaetz claimed he would never do. He ultimately had to be restrained. When asked about what it would take to cast a ballot for McCarthy, Gaetz made it clear there was nothing that would make it happen.

It isn't the first fight that's happened among the men in Congress. In the past, conflicts were settled with duals. In fact, former Rep. Jonathan Cilley of Maine died as a result of his injuries in 1838 after he and Rep. William Graves of Kentucky had a duel.

This week Congress removed metal detectors from the doors, which would allow anyone to walk in with a gun. In fact, some Republican members have insisted that they need their guns on the floor of Congress. However, they don't appear to be willing to conduct debates via duel in this Congress. Yet.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) accused Rogers of being a drunk "redneck" that couldn't control his emotions.

"People shouldn’t be drinking, especially when you’re a redneck, on the House floor," he said.

One Democrat said that there were a lot of "f-bombs flying" after Gaetz's vote.