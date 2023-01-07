'F-bombs were flying': House Dem describes GOP meltdown after Matt Gaetz defied McCarthy
Matt Gaetz points out at Kevin McCarthy (C-Span screenshot)

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, a very amused Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (R-IL) was asked by host Alex Witt to describe what went down late Friday night when Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) got into an argument over the Florida lawmaker's "present" vote that forced a fifteenth roll call vote after midnight.


That argument preceded Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) having to be restrained from physically attacking the seated Gaetz which shocked fellow lawmakers and viewers watching the proceedings on C-SPAN.

"After everything you've seen this week, what does it foreshadow for you on the challenges Democrats are going to face working with Republicans in this Congress, particularly with the extreme MAGA Republicans negotiating now from positions of power?" host Witt prompted the lawmaker.

"Unfortunately the chaos of last night, I think, portends more chaos. especially on important issues such as the debt limit, raising the debt limit, avoiding government shutdowns and so forth," the veteran lawmaker explained.

"I have to say, the other thing is, my son a few years ago asked me, 'what's a swearing-in?' He said 'what swear words are you gonna be using at this event,'" he added as he began smiling and Witt could be heard laughing. "And last night, I gotta tell you, the f-bombs were flying especially on the Republican side."

"I was in the scrum near Matt Gates and Kevin McCarthy and then Mike Rogers and I have not seen any scenes like that on the floor of the House in my time in Congress," he admitted before adding, "I hope not to see that again."

"Wow, I can just about imagine," host Witt interjected.

