GOP’s Matt Gaetz hammered with mockery for saying he ‘allowed’ adult ‘son’ to party on spring break
www.rawstory.com

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Fox News he allowed his adopted son to party on spring break, and he was met with ridicule and criticism.

The Florida Republican appeared Monday night on Fox News, where he explained why he let adopted son Nestor Galban travel to Panama City despite one of the nation's most severe coronavirus outbreaks.

"My son is a college freshman," Gaetz said. "He had no real graduation, no prom, and I struggled with whether or not to allow him to enjoy spring break at Panama City beach."

"I allowed him to have an abbreviated one," Gaetz added.

Gaetz raised eyebrows last year by introducing the Cuban-born Galban as his son, because he hadn't ever mentioned him, despite claiming the teen had lived with him for six years as his informally adopted son.