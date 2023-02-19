'She isn't 17': Matt Gaetz mocked for saying Nikki Haley in her 'prime' but he's 'not interested'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was mocked on Sunday after he said that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is in her "prime," but he's "still not interested."

Gaetz presumably made the remarks in response to CNN's Don Lemon, who suggested Haley was not in her "prime." The CNN anchor later apologized.

"Nikki Haley is absolutely in her prime," Gaetz wrote on Twitter. "Still not interested!"

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump's Jan. 6 conspiracy 'potentially broader' than final House report described: lead investigator

He concluded his tweet with a plug for "Trump 2024."

Commenters responded by pointing to allegations that Gaetz was involved in the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. The Justice Department, however, has declined to press charges.

"You're not interested in girls above 15 years of age," one person replied.

"Nobody ever thought you'd be interested. She's 51, not 17," another comment said.

Read some of the responses below.