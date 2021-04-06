Matt Gaetz opposed 'revenge porn' bill because he thought 'any picture was his to use as he wanted': report
Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) opposed a bill meant to stop nonconsensual pornography while he was serving in the Florida Legislature, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Former Florida state Rep. Tom Goodson, who had sponsored the "revenge porn" bill, said that Gaetz opposed the legislation because he felt people in possession of potentially private images have every right to share them

"Matt was absolutely against it. He thought the picture was his to do with what he wanted," Goodson said. "He thought that any picture was his to use as he wanted to, as an expression of his rights."

Gaetz is currently under federal investigation over allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and that he and former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg paid women for sex who they met online.

The news comes after CNN reported last week that Gaetz showed other lawmakers photos and videos of naked women that he claimed to have had sex with.