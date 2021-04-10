Matt Gaetz raged against 'the lying media' on Twitter -- and it blew up in his face

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) attempted to launch a Trumpian-broadside at the media Saturday morning on his Twitter account, writing, "I won't be intimidated by the lying media" and "The Truth will prevail" and critics of the embattled lawmaker were quick to point out his problems are with the investigations into sex trafficking and not those reporting on them.
Echoing a speech he gave at one of Donald Trump's Florida properties on Friday, the GOP lawmaker wrote, "I won't be intimidated by the lying media. I won't be extorted by a former DOJ official and the crooks he is working with. The truth will prevail," which, in turn, opened him up for ridicule from critics just waiting for him to go off using his Twitter account.
A sampling of responses can be seen below:
@RepMattGaetz Minor purchases only? It’s not the media who trafficked young girls. NFO— Day oneMeidas (@Day oneMeidas)1618064063.0
@RepMattGaetz I hope you've come clean with God and your fiance.... Because lying to the rest of us really doesn't matter.— Squatch (The Last of My Kind)🍥 (@Squatch (The Last of My Kind)🍥)1618064020.0
@RepMattGaetz Hey Matt, did you let someone use your phone as well? https://t.co/e0m4qyaChg— Just Vent (@Just Vent)1618064111.0
@RepMattGaetz You sure are defensive this morning with all these tweets. Did your all your lawyers suggest you do this?— Squirrelgirl 🐿 (@Squirrelgirl 🐿)1618063935.0
@RepMattGaetz The walls are closing in. The truth certainly will prevail— Al Warner (@Al Warner)1618064433.0
@RepMattGaetz Dis you under investigation? https://t.co/6xqA73bliG— GG - 💜💍🐶😷🦩🌴🥑🤓🥂 (@GG - 💜💍🐶😷🦩🌴🥑🤓🥂)1618064253.0
@RepMattGaetz Congressman, the facts will speak for themselves. Step down from your seat in the house until the evi… https://t.co/iF71vfYjMD— Willie 🇺🇸 (@Willie 🇺🇸)1618066686.0
@ugnarth @RepMattGaetz Apparently Barr went to a lot of trouble to keep his distance from Gaetz. Must have been wor… https://t.co/81KDYvvOQb— Sandra Duffy (@Sandra Duffy)1618065196.0
@RepMattGaetz MG should really take a good look at himself. He's channeling Tantruming Toddler DONALD aka BROKEN 45… https://t.co/REoguP1PIA— Carla MacInnis Rockwell (@Carla MacInnis Rockwell)1618065422.0
@RepMattGaetz Your boy Greenberg is going to flip on you. https://t.co/u4aw7FZOzN— Roastmaster General (@Roastmaster General)1618065419.0
@RepMattGaetz You can ignore them. But not the law mate. https://t.co/517xlY4bKI— Reece Bleden 🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@Reece Bleden 🇬🇧🇦🇺)1618065116.0
@RepMattGaetz Lock him up! Lock him up! That’s pretty catchy. Everybody together: Lock him up!— Frank Rizzo (@Frank Rizzo)1618064241.0
@RepMattGaetz Facts Matter https://t.co/oWbHuzeGNE— Brown Eyed Susan (@Brown Eyed Susan)1618066820.0
@RepMattGaetz Only thing they did wrong with this billboard was not use your DUI mugshot. Missed opportunity! https://t.co/ZXlwOKNscA— James Fox (@James Fox)1618063955.0
@RepMattGaetz If you were truly innocent, trump would have asked his "personal attorney" William Barr to drop the i… https://t.co/9TnW6NTnSo— Pitbull4me😷 (@Pitbull4me😷)1618064315.0
@RepMattGaetz Bro— you know you have the right to remain silent, right?— CB is Big Baby Jesus. (@CB is Big Baby Jesus.)1618063986.0
@RepMattGaetz Will you keep banging children?— Juggy Gayles (@Juggy Gayles)1618066485.0