Matt Gaetz raged against 'the lying media' on Twitter -- and it blew up in his face
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) attempted to launch a Trumpian-broadside at the media Saturday morning on his Twitter account, writing, "I won't be intimidated by the lying media" and "The Truth will prevail" and critics of the embattled lawmaker were quick to point out his problems are with the investigations into sex trafficking and not those reporting on them.

Echoing a speech he gave at one of Donald Trump's Florida properties on Friday, the GOP lawmaker wrote, "I won't be intimidated by the lying media. I won't be extorted by a former DOJ official and the crooks he is working with. The truth will prevail," which, in turn, opened him up for ridicule from critics just waiting for him to go off using his Twitter account.

A sampling of responses can be seen below: