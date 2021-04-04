Here is what Matt Gaetz should fear the most as Feds investigate sex trafficking accusations: ex-US Attorney
Appearing on MSNBC's Ali Velshi, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance claimed the one thing that should keep Rep. Matt Gaetz (R- FL) up at night is if his close associate implicated in possible sex trafficking with him will flip on him in order to avoid a longer prison term.

According to Vance, Gaetz's friend Joel Greenberg is facing a slew of charges that would make him amenable to prosecutors looking to indict the sitting GOP congressman.

'"So at the moment, Joel Greenberg is charged with somewhere higher than 30 offenses, felonies right now," host Velshi began. "What do you think is happening right now? Is this an effort to put pressure on Greenberg to provide testimony or evidence against Gaetz?"

"Right now, it looks like Greenberg is the more culpable of the two," Vance replied. "He was involved in a great deal of conduct over a sustained period of time: false IDs, the trafficking issues, the sort of run-of-the-mill public corruption that someone at his level might engage in."

"It is possible, though, that if he's convicted at trial, in an effort to help himself and spend less time in prison, he might be convinced to cooperate against Gaetz and I expect that is one of the hammers prosecutors have over Gaetz's head right now," she added.

