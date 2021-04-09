Ethics Committee opens investigation into Matt Gaetz on 6 different counts of misconduct

Two of Fox News' primetime hosts on Thursday evening aired explicit images that allegedly captured President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden engaging in sexual acts. According to Mediaite, Fox News host Tucker Carlson was joined by Josh Boswell, the Daily Mail senior reporter who released the publication's latest report detailing "what WASN'T in Hunter Biden's book," alleging a variety of malfeasance. They aired images that appeared to be Hunter Biden with women in sexual situations, with the women's faces blurred out.

<p>Critics objected to the display of the images as gratuitous and lacking any news value.</p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dadc8084fe18dc44ff8d540911408bbe" id="49080"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380530632413958148"><div style="margin:1em 0">Or, as it will be covered on Fox News, "Here's more on Hunter Biden." https://t.co/fpBpXFE20K</div> — Schooley (@Schooley)<a href="https://twitter.com/Rschooley/statuses/1380530632413958148">1617979126.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="371d38f8e92f20dbb30d11f0762c56e9" id="86a89"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380489110599708675"><div style="margin:1em 0">Fox News has released stolen Hunter Biden laptop photos-there is nothing incriminating or illegal, they are just em… https://t.co/sN6Uc94pvn</div> — Amee Vanderpool (@Amee Vanderpool)<a href="https://twitter.com/mamasreallyrule/statuses/1380489110599708675">1617969226.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9749b0f334038acf1cb4fc5600338158" id="bfe6f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380491158049193987"><div style="margin:1em 0">So now Fox News' Tucker Klansman and Sean Hannity start focusing on Hunter Biden as a deflection from Matt Gaetz s… https://t.co/avpuv20kRe</div> — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@(((DeanObeidallah))))<a href="https://twitter.com/DeanObeidallah/statuses/1380491158049193987">1617969715.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca51e75e36138669e4b10ef0d98a51b8" id="69bea"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380343797666680836"><div style="margin:1em 0">I won’t post it but @seanhannity is straight up airing revenge porn to shame Hunter Biden’s sex life. I am without words.</div> — Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss)<a href="https://twitter.com/BradMossEsq/statuses/1380343797666680836">1617934581.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0ff238a0a05462e789ee4193c6ce6644" id="0e9a8"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380379731753893890"><div style="margin:1em 0">So I'm a bit late to this, but it appears Tucker Carlson and Fox News, with an assist from the Daily Mail, tonight… https://t.co/81rxXs4SKR</div> — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)<a href="https://twitter.com/atrupar/statuses/1380379731753893890">1617943148.0</a></blockquote></div> <p>Boswell's appearance came as Hunter Biden pushed back against the Daily Mail's claims calling the laptop "red herring."</p><p>On Thursday, April 8, the president's son <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/hunter-biden-calls-laptop-red-herring-on-kimmel-its-my-right-to-question-what-comes-from-giulianis-desk" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">appeared on "The Jimmy Kimmel Show" to promote his new book where he was also asked about the laptop</a>. During his appearance on the late-night talk show, he discussed his previous ties to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma as he shared an excerpt from his new memoir, "Beautiful Things."Kimmel then asked about the highly publicized laptop at the center of controversy. During a previous interview with CBS News, Biden repeatedly said that he was unsure if the laptop was even his.</p><p>"I've seen you on some interviews, you know, talking about the laptop ... and when they asked you if that was your laptop, you say you don't know, which is hard to believe unless you read the book," Kimmel said jokingly in reference to Biden's past drug addiction battle. "And then it's like, I'm surprised you have shoes on."</p><p>"The pants were the problem," Hunter Biden quipped. "Now look, I really don't know and the fact of the matter is, it's a red herring. It is absolutely a red herring. But I am absolutely, I think, within my rights to question anything that comes from the desk of Rudy Giuliani. And so I don't know is the answer."</p><p><br/></p>