Matt Gaetz favorably compares Trump with the Taliban -- and gets buried in mockery

www.rawstory.com
On Wednesday, in response to an article from a right-wing blog about how Twitter is letting the Taliban do business on their social network despite banning former President Donald Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared to compare the Taliban favorably to Trump, saying that they "should both be on Twitter" and are "more legitimate" than either the former government of Afghanistan or President Joe Biden's administration.
Taliban and Trump should both be on Twitter. More legitimate than the last government in Afghanistan or the curren… https://t.co/29DYENHrcl— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@Rep. Matt Gaetz) 1629310072.0
Gaetz's remarks drew outrage from commenters on social media, who tore into the congressman for suggesting that an extremist group infamous for abusing women is "legitimate". Some responders even linked the Taliban's violence against women to Gaetz's own federal sex trafficking investigation.
This is a United States Representative... Who took an OATH. Why is he a Government Representative? https://t.co/kKr0XBiGAk— Martin (@Martin) 1629320478.0
@RepMattGaetz Is Mr. Gaetz siding with the Taliban?— Emancipation Proclamator (@Emancipation Proclamator) 1629310148.0
@RepMattGaetz Can you just, like, be on America’s side for once— wow a red ghost ☕️ (@wow a red ghost ☕️) 1629310818.0
And again @RepMattGaetz proves why he should be removed from office. Supporting a terrorist organization.… https://t.co/XzRaalBm1G— Raine-🚫MAGA🌊#NeverSurrender #IGotYourSix she/her (@Raine-🚫MAGA🌊#NeverSurrender #IGotYourSix she/her) 1629319090.0
I would have never believed it possible for elected official @RepMattGaetz to stoop any lower, to be even less pat… https://t.co/llLVtMwPSh— K.C. Banks - Chronic Re-Tweeter (@K.C. Banks - Chronic Re-Tweeter) 1629317574.0
Of course he would think a regime that r*pes little girls is legitimate. This is the kind of white shariah sh!t t… https://t.co/V39kwop8lM— Ann 🌸 (@Ann 🌸) 1629317238.0
Another Republican Lawmaker openly advocating for terrorists and terrorist causes. https://t.co/rNU8AvXSs9— T J Therien (@T J Therien) 1629316822.0
Republicans can compliment the Taliban and attack our democratic process at the same time with no consequence, I co… https://t.co/wxhTAHeaHt— Fake Latin Wonk (@Fake Latin Wonk) 1629316500.0
Matt Gaetz is the conscience of MAGA. Must give him his due. https://t.co/fqhfyaWQoO— Richard Hanania (@Richard Hanania) 1629315739.0