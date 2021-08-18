Matt Gaetz favorably compares Trump with the Taliban -- and gets buried in mockery
On Wednesday, in response to an article from a right-wing blog about how Twitter is letting the Taliban do business on their social network despite banning former President Donald Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appeared to compare the Taliban favorably to Trump, saying that they "should both be on Twitter" and are "more legitimate" than either the former government of Afghanistan or President Joe Biden's administration.

Gaetz's remarks drew outrage from commenters on social media, who tore into the congressman for suggesting that an extremist group infamous for abusing women is "legitimate". Some responders even linked the Taliban's violence against women to Gaetz's own federal sex trafficking investigation.











