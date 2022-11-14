Matt Gaetz floats Tulsi Gabbard for GOP Speaker of the House

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday suggested that former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard could be elected as Speaker if Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

While speaking to conservative host Charlie Kirk, Gaetz confirmed that he would not vote for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to become Speaker.

Instead, Gaetz offered a list of people for the position, including some who are not currently members of Congress.

"I've heard people talk about [former Sen.] Jim DeMint," Gaetz explained. "I've heard the name Tulsi Gabbard, someone who might actually bring us a few folks from the left who are tired of the corrupt ruling class in this town."

Gaetz also floated the names of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former DHS Secretary Chad Wolf.

"Right now, there are a lot of the establishment Republicans in denial," he insisted, "believing that Kevin McCarthy can somehow become Speaker. What I'm here to tell you is there are definitely at least five people — actually a lot more than that — who would rather be waterboarded by Liz Cheney than vote for Kevin McCarthy."

"And I'm one of them," Gaetz added.

The congressman said he has broken with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) because she supports McCarthy.

"I'm surprised by my friend Marjorie's decision on this," he remarked.

