'What's the age limit?' Twitter has a field day with poorly-timed job post seeking interns for Matt Gaetz

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) drew ridiculed on Wednesday when he proclaimed that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was innocent of any allegations involving underage sex trafficking. Jordan, who has long been one of Gaetz's staunchest congressional allies, told CNN's Ryan Nobles that "I believe Matt Gaetz" is innocent after it was revealed on Tuesday night that he's being investigated by the Department of Justice for potentially having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old.

<p> However, Gaetz may not want Jordan to be the man vouching for him, as the Ohio congressman has been <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/2020/02/former-wrestler-jim-jordan-called-me-crying-groveling-to-help-him-with-sex-abuse-scandal-coverup/" target="_blank">accused by former wrestlers at Ohio State University</a> of covering up sexual abuse by former OSU doctor Richard Strauss during Jordan's tenure as an OSU wrestling coach. </p><p> Given Jordan's past, his statement declaring Gaetz's innocence drew instant ridicule -- check out some reactions below. </p> Well, I'm convinced.
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) March 31, 2021

When given a choice between supporting a sexual predator or the victims, we already know what Jim Jordan will choose.

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.
— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) March 31, 2021

John, you may have to remind your readers that Jim Jordan has a long history covering up and lying about child sex assault
— Erik Halvorsen (@erikhalvorsen18) March 31, 2021 He took no action.

Another testified Jordan asked him to help discredit his own brother when he blew the whistle.
— Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress) March 31, 2021

Matt Gaetz introducing character witness Jim Jordan, who definitely never saw any abuse, never heard about any abuse, and never had any abuse reported to him
— Jeff Yang (@originalspin) March 30, 2021

Dahmer: I believe Gacy.
— Real Fake P0TUS (@RF_P0TUS) March 31, 2021

The state of the GOP is just the ouroboros of vouching for each other's sex crimes.
— Corey Evans (@coreyaevans) March 31, 2021

*sweatily tugs at collar*
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) March 31, 2021

Maybe it's just me, but I kind of get the feeling Jim Jordan should sit this one out.
— Natalia Antonova (@NataliaAntonova) March 31, 2021