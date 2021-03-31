'What's the age limit?' Twitter has a field day with poorly-timed job post seeking interns for Matt Gaetz
www.rawstory.com

The job search site Daybook induced a round of cringes by posting a listing for an internship position in the office of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) a day after reports broke that he was under investigation for sex trafficking.

The Florida Republican is under investigation by the Justice Department over his alleged relationship with a teenage girl, but Gaetz insists he has done nothing wrong and was instead the victim of an extortion scheme.

Daybook's job listing was posted hours after the initial report, and as social media reacted to a bizarre interview Gaetz gave to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who some legal experts think may be a witness in the case.


Other social media users questioned the timing.