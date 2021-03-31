'What's the age limit?' Twitter has a field day with poorly-timed job post seeking interns for Matt Gaetz

<p>
However, Gaetz may not want Jordan to be the man vouching for him, as the Ohio congressman has been <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/2020/02/former-wrestler-jim-jordan-called-me-crying-groveling-to-help-him-with-sex-abuse-scandal-coverup/" target="_blank">accused by former wrestlers at Ohio State University</a> of covering up sexual abuse by former OSU doctor Richard Strauss during Jordan's tenure as an OSU wrestling coach.
</p><p>
Given Jordan's past, his statement declaring Gaetz's innocence drew instant ridicule -- check out some reactions below.
</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Case closed.<br/><br/>He did it.<br/><br/>Thanks Gym. <a href="https://t.co/aJt1sPqpGX">https://t.co/aJt1sPqpGX</a><br/>— YS (@NYinLA2121) <a href="https://twitter.com/NYinLA2121/status/1377287187679518720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><p>
<br/>
</p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">
Just the guy you want to vouch for your credibility, said no Ohio State wrestlers.<br/>
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) <a href="https://twitter.com/NormOrnstein/status/1377274004235558916?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2021</a>
</blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> </script></div><p>
<br/>
</p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">
The guy that let dozens get molested and raped is backing up Matt? Well, I'm convinced.<br/>
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) <a href="https://twitter.com/todd_poirier/status/1377268493049942022?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2021</a>
</blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> </script></div><p>
<br/>
</p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
When given a choice between supporting a sexual predator or the victims, we already know what Jim Jordan will choose.<br/>
<br/>
When someone shows you who they are, believe them. <a href="https://t.co/w2Zg4xLhrL">https://t.co/w2Zg4xLhrL</a><br/>
— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) <a href="https://twitter.com/kazweida/status/1377271908345937921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2021</a>
</blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> </script></div><p>
<br/>
</p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">
John, you may have to remind your readers that Jim Jordan has a long history covering up and lying about child sex assault <a href="https://t.co/TzFND0usWy">https://t.co/TzFND0usWy</a><br/>
— Erik Halvorsen (@erikhalvorsen18) <a href="https://twitter.com/erikhalvorsen18/status/1377271545056407556?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2021</a>
</blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> </script></div><p>
<br/>
</p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">
Reminder:<br/>
<br/>
A half-dozen Ohio State wrestlers and a former referee have reported Jim Jordan knew young men were being subjected to sexual abuse by a team doctor. He took no action.<br/>
<br/>
Another testified Jordan asked him to help discredit his own brother when he blew the whistle.<br/>
— Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sites4Congress/status/1377283505890136065?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2021</a>
</blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> </script></div><p>
<br/>
</p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Matt Gaetz introducing character witness Jim Jordan, who definitely never saw any abuse, never heard about any abuse, and never had any abuse reported to him <a href="https://t.co/GP4sC74OqS">pic.twitter.com/GP4sC74OqS</a><br/>
— Jeff Yang (@originalspin) <a href="https://twitter.com/originalspin/status/1377046648426139651?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 30, 2021</a>
</blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> </script></div><p>
<br/>
</p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Dahmer: I believe Gacy. <a href="https://t.co/JCp7k84oYt">https://t.co/JCp7k84oYt</a><br/>
— Real Fake P0TUS (@RF_P0TUS) <a href="https://twitter.com/RF_P0TUS/status/1377281440249868289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2021</a>
</blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> </script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">The state of the GOP is just the ouroboros of vouching for each other's sex crimes. <a href="https://t.co/hyAQsUZ1Wz">https://t.co/hyAQsUZ1Wz</a><br/>— Corey Evans (@coreyaevans) <a href="https://twitter.com/coreyaevans/status/1377273253287366660?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">*sweatily tugs at collar* <a href="https://t.co/ABaw9iuOaP">https://t.co/ABaw9iuOaP</a><br/>— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) <a href="https://twitter.com/GaryLegum/status/1377270813934632963?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Maybe it's just me, but I kind of get the feeling Jim Jordan should sit this one out. <a href="https://t.co/jqNuYTQmJ3">https://t.co/jqNuYTQmJ3</a><br/>
— Natalia Antonova (@NataliaAntonova) <a href="https://twitter.com/NataliaAntonova/status/1377276759704539138?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2021</a>
</blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> </script></div><div></div>
