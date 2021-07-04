Matt Gaetz: Russia has a military advantage because they don't deny their 'white rage'

As the Beast's Sommers notes, "It's hard to find a more dedicated booster of QAnon's promises to save the children and bring the deep state to justice than Pennsylvania resident Philip Godlewski, who has amassed more than 48,000 followers on YouTube and Telegram. In a representative video from June, Godlewski warned his audience that nefarious global forces practice 'Satanic children-torturing so you can drink their blood to get high,'" before adding that "Godlewski has raised more than $46,000 from his fans in crowdfunded donation drives, building his name off of claims like his insistence that John F. Kennedy Jr. faked his death and will soon return to public life."

However, after he was arrested for bouncing the check, information about his previous brush with the law became public record.

"Godlewski's criminal background surfaced when he pleaded guilty last June in an unrelated case over writing a bad check for more than $28,000 in home improvement materials, then falsifying his bank records to cover up the crime," Sommers wrote.

According to Sommers' report, "Godlewski's statutory assault case dates back to 2010, when he was working as a high school baseball coach. Godlewski allegedly met the 14-year-old girl through his coaching job. According to contemporary news reports, Godlewski became close to the girl by helping her grieve after her boyfriend died. At some point, Godlewski and the girl allegedly began having sex. Godlewski, who also worked as a realtor, allegedly used that job to have sex with the girl in houses that had been put up for sale."

The report continued, "Police later claimed to find thousands of text messages between the pair that one report at the time described as 'extraordinarily explicit.' Godlewski allegedly gave the teenager diamond earrings, and a diary with an entry where he contemplated her young age, purportedly writing: 'Realized that you're only 15, but quickly stopped caring.'"

The report goes on to note that the QAonon supporter "served three months under house arrest and 20 months on probation," after the charges were reduced.

The Beast also reports that Godlewski continued to raise funds for his legal defense in the check case, with his supporters blaming his latest run-in with the law on the "deep state."

You can read more here.