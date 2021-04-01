Matt Gaetz showing nude pics of conquests was a 'source of pride': report

New details are coming out about Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reportedly showing nude pictures to colleagues of women he said he had slept with.

"Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican being investigated by the Justice Department over sex trafficking allegations, made a name for himself when he arrived on Capitol Hill as a conservative firebrand on TV and staunch defender of then-President Donald Trump. Behind the scenes, Gaetz gained a reputation in Congress over his relationships with women and bragging about his sexual escapades to his colleagues, multiple sources told CNN. Gaetz allegedly showed off to other lawmakers photos and videos of nude women he said he had slept with, the sources told CNN, including while on the House floor," CNN reported Thursday.

"The sources, including two people directly shown the material, said Gaetz displayed the images of women on his phone and talked about having sex with them. One of the videos showed a naked woman with a hula hoop, according to one source. 'It was a point of pride,' one of the sources said of Gaetz," CNN reported.





Watch CNN's initial report: