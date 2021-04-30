Stunning confession from Matt Gaetz’s wingman was a ‘signal’ to Trump: legal expert

On CNN this Friday, legal analyst Elie Honig was asked about the recent bombshell news story surrounding a confession letter reportedly written by friend of Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz.



In the letter, which was written in the final months of Donald Trump's presidency, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg admits that he and Gaetz paid for sex with a girl who was 17-years-old at the time. The confession was sent to Roger Stone, a supporter of Trump.

"Why on earth would Joel Greenberg, who at the time was charged with very serious federal crimes but not yet convicted, write out a confession and send it in to the government?" Honig said. "Here is the only possible way I can make sense of this ... this was an effort by Joel Greenberg and Roger Stone to try to send a signal to the White House: you better pardon him or else, because he has the goods on your buddy, President Trump, Matt Gaetz."

"So I think the message is: pardon him, you're gonna save Gaetz -- don't pardon him, he's gonna do what he's gotta do," Honig added.

