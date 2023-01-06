CPAC chair Matt Schlapp 'grabbed my junk': former Herschel Walker staffer
Matt Schlapp speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), photo by Gage Skidmore.

A former staffer for failed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign has accused CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp of making "sustained and unwanted and unsolicited" sexual contact with him.

The unnamed staffer tells The Daily Beast that Schlapp repeatedly "groped" and "fondled" his crotch while he was driving Schlapp back from an Atlanta bar.

The staffer informed the campaign of the incident and also recorded videos in its aftermath in which he described Schlapp's actions.

"Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me,” the staffer said. “From the bar to the Hilton Garden Inn, he has his hands on me. And I feel so fucking dirty. I feel so fucking dirty."

An attorney for Schlapp denied the allegations and accused The Daily Beast of trying to defame Schlapp and his family.

“This appears to be now the twelfth Daily Beast piece with personal attacks on Matt Schlapp and his family," the attorney said. "The attack is false and Mr. Schlapp denies any improper behavior. We are evaluating legal options for response."

Despite this, a person authorized to speak for the Walker campaign told The Daily Beast that the staffer had given them the same account after the alleged incident occurred.

"A senior campaign official told The Daily Beast that the campaign had no further contact with Schlapp after the incident," the publication writes.

