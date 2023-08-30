'Satan's publication': Matt and Mercedes Schlapp flip out at The Daily Beast after more allegations emerge
Matt Schlapp speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), photo by Gage Skidmore.

Conservative power couple Matt and Mercedes Schlapp on Wednesday lashed out at The Daily Beast a day after the publication claimed that he offered to settle a lawsuit alleging that he committed sexual battery, despite the fact that he has flatly denied all such allegations.

"The Daily Beast is Satan’s publication to persecute Christians and their families," complained Mercedes Schlapp on Twitter.

Matt Schlapp himself then chimed in and responded, "Soon to start a weekend edition: the Saturday Satan."

In addition to its recent scoop on Schlapp's purported offer to settle a sexual battery lawsuit, The Daily Beast also first broke the news that Carlton Huffman, a staffer for failed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign had accused the American Conservative Union chief of grabbing his crotch in the fall of 2022.

Huffman is also not the only person lobbing such allegations against the 55-year-old Schlapp, as the Washington Post reported over the weekend that other sexual misconduct allegations have been leveled against him by two other men who are significantly younger than he is.

"In one incident, a staffer said Schlapp attempted to kiss him while drinking late after a work function in 2017," the Post reported. "In another incident, Schlapp allegedly made unwanted physical advances on someone else’s employee during a CPAC business trip in Palm Beach, Fla., in early 2022."

