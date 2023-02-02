Steve Bannon congratulates Matt Schlapp for being 'over the target' after groping lawsuit

Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) Chair Matt Schlapp granted one of his first interviews on Thursday after being accused of groping in a lawsuit.

In the lawsuit filed last month, a former campaign staffer for Herschel Walker accused Schlapp of sexually assaulting him.

Conservative podcast host Steve Bannon appeared to reference the allegations during his interview with Schlapp on Thursday.

"When you're over the target, sir, that's when you start taking the real flak," Bannon opined. "Right? When you're over the valley in precision daylight bombing, that's when they're coming hard."

Schlapp did not speak to the lawsuit but said there would be fewer liberal journalists at his CPAC event this month.

"We've decided to go a little bit Hungarian on the left wing — I don't call it press because they're not — the left-wing activists that like to think they're media," he said. "I don't know why we're letting them come into our house every year so they can beat the hell out of us and lie to us."

"You've got to stand up; you've got to have the guts; you've got to have the courage," he later added. "No matter what they do to us, we get back up, and we stand up, and we fight the next battle. And that's what we're going to do at CPAC."

