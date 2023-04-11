Matt Schlapp's mother leaps to his defense in sexual assault allegations

The mother of scandal-plagued Republican lobbyist and American Conservative Union director Matt Schlapp is coming to his impassioned defense in a speech entitled, “Future of the Republican Party: A Mother’s Perspective,” The Daily Beast reported on Monday.

"Sue Schlapp, the mother of Matt Schlapp, who heads one of the nation’s largest Republican advocacy groups, took to a Republican Women United gathering on Saturday to denounce the allegations of groping leveled at her son by strategist Carlton Huffman, according to The Wichita Eagle," reported A.J. McDougall. "'There’s nothing that’s more devastating than being the mother of somebody who’s falsely accused,' said the 82-year-old, who herself was once a Wichita City Council member."

She went on to add that “Any of you who knows my son know that it’s total BS,” and that if her son ultimately has to “pay something financially just to get everybody off his back,” that doesn't mean he is guilty.

Huffman, who served in the unsuccessful Georgia Senate campaign of former NFL star Herschel Walker, alleges that when he was assigned to drive Schlapp back to his hotel last year, Schlapp aggressively fondled his crotch and invited him back to his hotel room. He further alleges that after he reported the incident to the Senate campaign, they removed him from his duties driving Schlapp around.

Schlapp vehemently denies all allegations, and the board of directors of the ACU — which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (widely known as "CPAC") — is so far standing behind him.

The sexual assault allegations are not the only scandal facing Schlapp. The ACU is also seeing an exodus of staffers amid allegations of mismanagement and a "toxic" workplace culture.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Lauren Boebert accused of 'coverup' after son's car accident