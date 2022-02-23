Militia 'officer' charged with stealing baton and assaulting cops with it at Capitol riot
Matthew Thomas Krol. (DOJ Photo)

A Michigan man was arrested Tuesday and charged with assaulting Capitol police officers with a stolen baton during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Matthew Thomas Krol, 63, of Linden, MI, “is the self-professed executive officer of the Genesee County Volunteer Militia,” according to an FBI news release. Krol was shown on video “grabbing an officer, spinning him around, stealing his police baton, holding it up to the crowd and using the baton to strike at other officers,” according to an FBI criminal complaint.

WATCH: New Yorkers shout down Lee Zeldin for role on Jan. 6: 'Why did you try to overturn the 2020 election?'

Before attacking the officers, Krol had pushed his way through a crowd near the steps on the east side of the Capitol Building, where he threw a water bottle at police officers while pulling other civilians out of his way, the complaint states.

Krol is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses.

You can read the FBI criminal complaint here.

NOW WATCH: Donald Trump Jr. served with lawsuit for witness intimidation of Alexander Vindman

Donald Trump Jr. served with lawsuit for witness intimidation of Alexander Vindman www.youtube.com

SmartNews