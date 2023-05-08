Don Jr. and Ann Coulter mock claim that Texas mall shooter had Nazi links – because he's Hispanic
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Accusations that the Texas mall shooter had neo-Nazi links left Donald Trump Jr. and Ann Coulter puzzled Monday – because the man who shot and killed eight people is Hispanic.

"Because the name Mauricio Garcia screams white supremacy," former President Donald Trump's son, Don Jr., posted on Truth Social, along with a puzzled face emoji.

And Ann Coulter shared the same puzzlement on Twitter.

"MEDIA: Texas shooter is Mauricio Garcia, 2d generation immigrant ... and white supremacist," she wrote.

RELATED: Woman casually walks away from Texas shooting range with stolen fully-automatic machine gun

"So we could have been spared this horror if only someone had told the shooter: 'Mauricio, you're not white!'"

Garcia, 33, was wearing a patch on his chest at the time of the shooting that read "RWDS," an abbreviation that stands for Right Wing Death Squad, according to reports.

The phrase is known to be connected to right-wing extremists.

NBC reported that law enforcement officials say he made hundreds of posts to social media espousing Nazi and white supremacist beliefs.

Garcia opened fire in the Allen Premium Outlets in a Dallas suburb Saturday evening, killing eight and wounding at least seven before he was shot and killed by a police officer.

SmartNews