Watch: Woman casually walks away from Texas shooting range with stolen fully-automatic machine gun

A woman was seen on video stealing a fully-automatic rifle from a Texas gun range.

KENS 5 reported that the owner of LoneStar Handgun in San Antonio revealed the theft last week.

Surveillance video from Friday showed the woman leaving the property with the gun. The theft was said to have occurred soon after 2 p.m.

The woman reportedly said she was considering a gun purchase but wanted to try some firearms first. The owner of LoneStar Handgun said the woman filled out a liability form before taking possession of the firearm.

"She went out on the range, shot it, came back in with the handgun, and said, 'I think I want to try out the machine gun,'" LoneStar founder Josh Felker said.

The woman then rented an MP5 Sub Machine Gun, which can fire up to 900 9-millimeter rounds in a minute.

Instead of taking the gun to the shooting range, the woman exited the building and left in a white truck.

"Felker said Friday was busy for business and admitted it was at least a couple of hours before staff realized what happened," the KENS 5 report said. "The staff member who also rented out the firearm didn't follow the policy in place to prevent thefts like this from occurring."

An identification card presented by the woman was determined to be fake.

"In [the employee's] defense, his mother died earlier this past week. And so he was at work not because he had to be at work, but because he wanted to be at work. And just so his mind was at other places. It's not excusable, but that happens," Felker explained.

LoneStar planned to update its policies after the theft.

"We're looking into probably everyone that rents a machine gun at the minimum will have to be escorted on the range, which will tie up more range staff, which will increase the cost, which will also take away from their ability to supervise the others in line but nobody wants firearms stolen, especially machine guns," the owner explained.

Watch video of the theft at this link.