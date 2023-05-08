Texas gunman Mauricio Garcia: Everything we know so far

A gunman who killed eight people and wounded seven others at an outlet mall in Texas has been identified as neo-Nazi sympathizer Mauricio Garcia.

The 33-year-old Garcia was wearing a patch when he was killed Saturday by police that read “RWDS,” an acronym for the phrase “Right Wing Death Squad,” which is popular among Proud Boys and other militant extremists, reported the Associated Press.

His social media history shows an interest in white supremacist and other racist and extremist content, and investigators are interviewing his family members and associates about his ideological beliefs.

Law enforcement is also reviewing his financial records and other communications he made on electronic media for clues to help determine a motive for the massacre.

Investigators have been searching a Dallas motel near an interstate where Garcia had been staying and a Dallas home connected to him.

Police found multiple weapons, including an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, at the scene where Garcia was killed.

No motive has been formally established, but the RWDS patch and his possible involvement in a local neo-Nazi group has led investigators to approach the mass shooting as a possible hate crime or domestic terrorism attack.