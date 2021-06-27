Trump candidate praises the former guy at MAGA rally: 'I have never had a greater role model'
Screengrab.

Former Donald Trump staffer Max Miller praised his former boss as a role model during as speech at the former president's campaign rally in Ohio.

"While Trump has made speeches at Republican events since his election defeat by Democratic President Joe Biden, the rally in a state he carried in the 2020 election marks a return to the kind of freewheeling mass gatherings that have been critical to retaining the support of his base," Reuters noted. "It also marks the start of his public events lashing out at elected Republicans who he views as having crossed him. He will campaign for former White House aide Max Miller, who has launched a primary challenge against Representative Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters that left five dead including a Capitol Police officer."

Trump introduced Miller, who took the stage at the rally.

"Let's hear it for the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump," Miller said.

"And come 2024, we're going to get him elected for the third time," he continued, pushing the debunked conspiracy theory that Trump won the 2020 election.

"There is no greater fighter that this country has ever had — and I have never had a greater role model than President Donald J. Trump," he revealed. "Period. Bar none."

Watch:

Max Miller www.youtube.com

