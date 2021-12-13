Death toll climbs as pummeled communities assess tornado catastrophe

The death toll continues to rise from the deadly tornados that struck across multiple states.
"At least 90 people were killed by the devastating storms on Friday night, including 80 in Kentucky," The New York Times reported Monday morning.
The storms struck Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.
75% of Dawson Springs, KY is gone. This haunting image of a refrigerator wedged in a tree is something I\u2019ve never seen before.pic.twitter.com/CVa8UZSJkG— Jude Redfield (@Jude Redfield) 1639358874
"Across a battered region, a public reckoning with unimaginable loss began Sunday, as survivors dug out homes and businesses, searched with diminishing hope for loved ones, and mourned others who died in the tornado’s path," The Washington Post reported Monday. "In freezing temperatures, nearly 90,000 homes and businesses remained without power across western Kentucky and northwestern Tennessee, mauled Friday night and into Saturday by winds that blew one Mayfield family’s photograph to a town 100 miles away."
READ MORE: Severe weather 'new normal,' US emergency chief warns after tornadoes
The storm may have set records.
"It will take days, weeks and even months for the National Weather Service (NWS) and local officials to comb through the devastation and determine exactly where this particular outbreak ranks, but early indications point to it being one of the worst in recorded history throughout the region," AccuWeather reported Monday. "Should this path length be confirmed by storm surveys, this tornado would beat the infamous Tri-State Tornado from March of 1925 for the longest distance in U.S. history. The Tri-State Tornado tore through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana for three and a half hours and 219 miles, leaving nearly 700 people dead."
Along the path of the "Quad-State Tornado," there were multiple instances of extreme ground scouring, including in Hayti, Missouri, and Princeton, Kentucky. Ground scouring almost exclusively occurs in EF4/EF5 tornadoes. #MOwx #KYwxpic.twitter.com/GHlRw73pJa— US StormWatch (@US StormWatch) 1639381069
Chef José Andrés was on the scene providing meals for victims and first responders.
Hey guys\u2026Finally got signal again here in Kentucky. This is Mayfield, where the destruction is beyond anything you imagine. I am proud of our @WCKitchen teams bringing meals all over & identifying food needs. We will continue to serve in the days & weeks ahead! #ChefsForKentuckypic.twitter.com/gRJ4p6fbdU— Jos\u00e9 Andr\u00e9s (@Jos\u00e9 Andr\u00e9s) 1639366722