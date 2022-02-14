Mayor quits after town legalizes ice fishing despite his concerns it would lead to prostitution: report
Craig Shubert on Facebook.

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert has resigned from office following controversial comments that brought the town widespread ridicule.

Shubert, a Republican, made headlines around the country when he suggested legalizing ice fishing could lead to prostitution.

"Does someone come back next year and say, 'I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park for x amount of time?'" Shubert asked. "And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution. Now you've got the police chief and the police department involved."

On Friday, the town officially legalized ice fishing despite Shubert's prostitution allegations. On Monday, Shubert submitted his resignation to the council clerk, the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

"Shubert also made national news last year when he called for school board members to resign over an optional book in a college-level class at Hudson High School that he called 'child pornography.' Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh's office reviewed the allegations and subsequently released a blistering rebuke into the mayor's false claim and the scores of threats against school board members that followed," the newspaper reported.


