Trump Org's longtime accountants sever ties and warn ex-president's financial statements can't be trusted
President Donald Trump (Screen cap).

An explosive new court filing shows that the Trump Organization's longtime accounting firm no longer believes it can vouch for the company's financial statements.

In a letter sent to Trump Organization chief legal officer Alan Garten, Mazars general counsel William J. Kelly states that statements about Trump's financial condition ranging from the years 2011 through 2020 "should no longer be relied upon."

Kelly went on to explain that Mazars came to this conclusion "based, in part, upon the filings made by the New York Attorney General on January 18, 2022, our own investigation, and information received from internal and external sources."

READ MORE: Sarah Palin's libel suit against New York Times goes down in flames in new judicial ruling

What's more, Kelly informed Garten that Mazars will not be "able to provide any new work product to the Trump Organization" because the false claims made in the documents about Trump's finances have created "a non-waivable conflict of interest" with the company.

In conclusion, Kelly said that Mazars would "do everything reasonably possible to facilitate a smooth transition to your new tax preparers."

Read the full letter below.

IN OTHER NEWS: Former RNC chair unloads on Ronna Romney McDaniel in blistering letter over Cheney-Kinzinger censure

Former RNC chair unloads on Ronna Romney McDaniel in blistering letter over Cheney-Kinzinger censure www.youtube.com

SmartNews