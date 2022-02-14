Sarah Palin's libel suit against New York Times gets thrown out by judge -- although an appeal is likely
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's libel lawsuit against the New York Times has officially crashed and burned.

Politico reports that U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff on Monday threw out Palin's complaint, as he ruled that Palin and her attorneys "failed to produce evidence that the newspaper knew what it wrote about her was false or acted recklessly towards indications it was false."

Even though Rakoff is tossing the suit, he is nonetheless allowing the jury to continue its deliberations on the grounds that he believes the case will inevitably be appealed.

The libel suit against the Times stemmed from a 2017 editorial that accused Palin of inciting violence against Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ), who years earlier was shot in the head by assailant Jared Loughner.

The Times issued a correction about the editorial the day after it ran, and it acknowledged it was wrong to link rhetoric used by Palin's super PAC to Giffords's shooting.

