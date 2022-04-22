Legal expert: Existence of more tapes creates ‘powerful incentive’ for Republicans to cooperate

The dynamics into investigations into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election may have shifted on Thursday after House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was caught telling a "flat out lie."
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow played an audio recording of McCarthy talking to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-CA). The recording proved McCarthy lied about denying saying he was going to ask for Trump to resign following Jan. 6.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained the psychological impact of the recording.
"They're all scared that there are tapes now. Family, members of Congress, party officials. They're going over every conversation they had in their minds, thinking thru whether someone might have taped them. It's a powerful incentive for people to decide to cooperate with prosecutors," she explained.
And apparently, there is a lot more tape from the period after the attack on the Capitol.
"We have a lot more on tape from this period ... it is sensitive, it is delicate, and we have it all on tape," New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin says. "It's going to tell a very different story about this period than the story that many people are trying to tell right now."