'It will backfire': Ex-GOP lawmaker warns Kevin McCarthy about impeachment blow up

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is "sweating just as much" as the famous picture of Rudy Giuliani and his hair dye as his position of power is threatened by an evidence-free impeachment plan, a former Republican lawmaker said Wednesday.

David Jolly, a former Republican congressman from Florida, and Maria Cardona, a long-time Democratic strategist and former Democratic Party spokesperson, together wrote a piece in Newsweek in which they argued that McCarthy's gambit is "a political fail for Republicans."

"McCarthy is desperately trying to use a baseless unwarranted impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden to cling to power. While we know any attempt to call him out as the coward that he is will not stop him from moving forward with this transparent and transactional attempt to keep the gavel, he should know that it will backfire," they wrote.

Jolly and Cardona note that McCarthy's speakership "was won—after 15 agonizing rounds—by sealing a corrupt bargain with MAGA extremists who ensured they would have functional control of the House in exchange for their votes to let McCarthy sit in the big boy chair, bang a gavel, and pretend to be in charge."

"The bill is now coming due," the political operatives wrote Wednesday.

The article continues:

"Just as MAGA called for hanging former Vice President Mike Pence after he spent years bending the knee to former President Donald Trump, extremists in the House caucus are now threatening to remove McCarthy from power unless he moves faster on their demands. These demands include impeaching Biden and shutting down the government to get the spending cuts and the policy changes they demand. This would severely hurt the economy and go against what the American people want."

