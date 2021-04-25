'Gutless' Kevin McCarthy buried in scorn for refusing to talk about Trump's phone call on Jan 6th

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appeared on Fox News on Sunday morning for an interview with host Chris Wallace, and viewers were quick to notice that he looked uncomfortable when asked about the phone call he had with former president Donald Trump on January 6th that reportedly turned into a screaming match.
Asked about his reported pleas to the former president for help as insurgents rioted at the Capitol that day, the best McCarthy would offer was, "My conversations with the president are my conversations with the president," without going into the details.
That led critics of McCarthy -- who has allied himself tightly with the one-term president -- to call him out for being afraid to saying anything that could make Trump looks bad.
You can see some comments about McCarthy's performance below:
McCarthy is a coward. Chris Wallace is one of the best. Amazed he is still with Fox. https://t.co/JjIgOuEL94— Atticus Finch (@Atticus Finch)1619364080.0
@atrupar Kevin McCarthy has proven how gutless and disrespectful to the Constitution he is, time and again, by fail… https://t.co/V1SNUbFOFr— Michael Proia (@Michael Proia)1619360296.0
@atrupar This is not how these interviews are supposed to go. Answer the question, dumbass! The new MO is deny, th… https://t.co/QbaUp0x5WK— 2 years of power. use it right! (@2 years of power. use it right!)1619358974.0
@The_Lone_Apple @atrupar He should of asked him again if Trump said those words or was the Repub congresswomen lyin… https://t.co/zymVcPBYLX— Gil Gamesh (@Gil Gamesh)1619363361.0
@atrupar In 2016, McCarthy told a group of Republicans, including Paul Ryan, that Putin paid Trump. Ryan told the g… https://t.co/Fs93AoYBXG— Boomer53 (@Boomer53)1619359494.0
@bannerite @atrupar @Lee_in_Iowa @GOPLeader Cowards and extremists make up the GOP— Stop voting for GOP villains (@Stop voting for GOP villains)1619359068.0
@atrupar Put him before congress under oath and investigate the insurrection and the information he knew . Why Barr… https://t.co/5Hsn25h1xt— salishsee58 (@salishsee58)1619360465.0
@atrupar Guess you failed, Kevin, because Trump did not stop he insurrection. Gosh, you must feel like schitt he di… https://t.co/PRvtWScepF— Sheldon (@Sheldon)1619362624.0
@atrupar Trump was sitting at the WH watching the whole thing. The idea that he was clueless until Kevin called hi… https://t.co/xyWOxqyMkp— Turk 182 (@Turk 182)1619361153.0
@atrupar McCarthy: My conversation with the president is my conversation with the president. Translation: Yes tr… https://t.co/MoGdPpohTU— Martha Mitchell💛 (@Martha Mitchell💛)1619362508.0
@atrupar Wow, McCarthy's face sure changed at the end to a "gotta cover the lie"! Anyone can see that he is lying.… https://t.co/QaeOa36uX3— ✨ann wolff✨ (@✨ann wolff✨)1619361379.0
@atrupar Kevin McCarthy is not a leader. Kevin McCarthy is a used, leaky douchebag. He makes CA-23 look witless,… https://t.co/pnzskmrPqa— 2022ElectionsAreNowInProgress (@2022ElectionsAreNowInProgress)1619360760.0