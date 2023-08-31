Mitch McConnell assures colleagues he's fine after latest freezing up episode

In the wake of a second episode where he froze while speaking to the press, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell is reassuring colleagues behind the scenes that he's still physically fit to do his job, CNN reported.

McConnell, 81, has said repeatedly that he plans to remain in his role until at least next year when the 118th Congress ends.

"Following a recent concussion after falling and hitting his head in March, coupled with his two public frozen moments, Republican senators and aides told CNN they are doubtful he will try to run for the job again – potentially opening up the GOP leadership role for the first time since McConnell took the reins in 2007," CNN's report stated.

According to CNN, McConnell "disdains" discussions about his health and refuses to publicly reveal the reason for his freezing up on two separate occasions this summer.

People who were present for a Wednesday fundraiser that McConnell attended told CNN he engaged with the crowd normally and didn't seem to have any issues.

“Tough as nails,” one attendee said when describing McConnell.

Read the full report at CNN.