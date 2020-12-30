Mitch McConnell lied that $2,000 checks would only go to rich Democratic pals: Bloomberg reporter

Bloomberg News reporter Steven T. Dennis explained in a Twitter thread that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) lied on the Senate floor Wednesday when he claimed that the stimulus checks would only benefit the rich friends of Democrats.
"McConnell earlier blocked a unanimous consent request again on the $2,000 checks, saying the Senate wouldn't be 'bullied' into passing them," Dennis said about the afternoon debate in the chamber.
McConnell on why he's saying no to $2000 stimulus checks: "The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out m…"
"In a reversal of the usual politics, McConnell [accused] Democrats of wanting to give money to the rich. The Trump-proposed $2,000 payments, which are effectively a tax cut for many, start phasing out at $75K income," he explained.
Dennis noted that, as an example, any person making $1 million would get nothing. A person making $115,000 would also get nothing. The checks are a one-time payment, they're not monthly, and they're only available to those who make under that $75,000 cap.
McConnell not only lied about the vote, he also is working to add things to the bill that would make it impossible to support.
I just took to the floor to demand again that we pass $2,000 checks And who objected? Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)…
McConnell also lied that there is no pathway to passing the bill. If that is the case, he should hold a vote and see. As Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that there is a path he just has to allow his members to vote on it. As of Tuesday, five Republicans said that they supported the $2,000 checks. So, it would pass if McConnell allowed for a vote on just the checks.
Actually, Mitch, there is in fact a "path" to $2,000 checks for every American. It just requires you and your fell…
It's another of McConnell's tricks to help sink legislation he doesn't like and doesn't want to pass. Given the support from President Donald Trump, if Democrats controlled the Senate, Americans would have their $2,000 checks.
A single person making $115K would also get zip.