'Like a turtle': Ex-GOP strategist slams Mitch McConnell's Jan. 6 inaction

Mitch McConnell was reportedly unwilling to respond to a Trump threat that put his own members in danger, prompting one GOP activist to say he will "be remembered as a repugnant figure."

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt appeared on MSNBC's The ReidOut on Thursday, where he was asked about the Republican Senate leader's reported actions in the face of a warning of violence to occur on Jan. 6.

The "responsibility and the obligations are epic," he said.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"So he received that email, which is chilling, from Mitt Romney. What did he do? He did what he has done for seven years. He did nothing. Like a turtle, he tried to put his head in the sand," Schmidt said.

He added that Mitch McConnell's "legacy" is that he "is the man who broke the United States senate, which was once considered the greatest deliberative body in the world."

"You have a storm system of cynicism, of cowardice, of racial malice, that all combines to form under Donald Trump and has now threatened the cornerstone of the whole society, which is who gets to decide who's in power in the country. Is it something that's bestowed by the American people, or is it something that is taken?"

Watch below or click the link.