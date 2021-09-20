'You did this': Nicolle Wallace blames McConnell and McCarthy for creating Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) doesn't have anything to do in Congress, which is why she travels around the U.S. fundraising and spreading conspiracy theories.

Her latest ploy involved raffling off a .50 caliber sniper rifle that she boasted was used by American soldiers in Afghanistan.

This new stunt led MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace to blame the Republican Party leaders for creating people like Greene. Previously a Republican who served in the George W. Bush administration, Wallace also attacked both men for refusing to curb Trump's extremism.

"The reason we don't play that Lindsey Graham speech every day -- because I agree it was remarkable, as was Mitch McConnell (R-KY) calling for Trump to be criminally prosecuted — is because they have gone to all five sides of the hexagon of election fraud," said Wallace. "And Mitch McConnell and [Kevin] McCarthy (R-CA) and Graham are the reason there was an insurrection. Because if Donald Trump had been checked... in December, in early January, there might not have been an insurrection, you might not have had police officers mutilated with a flag pole. Sen [Mike] Lee (R-UT) made phone call after phone call to officials in states, such as Georgia which he doesn't represent, Pennsylvania, which he doesn't represent, Arizona, which he doesn't represent."



She went on to show the video of Greene, noting that she was attacking Democrats by name while waving around the massive gun, which isn't a good look after Trump supporters repeatedly threatened to murder Democratic politicians on January 6th.

"Mitch McConnell did that. Kevin McCarthy did that. Republicans did that. This is who we are because of them," said Wallace.

