CNN's Tapper blasts McConnell for trying to kill $2,000 checks with a slate of 'poisoned' amendments

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blamed Democrats for "trying to pull a fast one" on Americans, but it's McConnell who is lying to Americans while he tries to do whatever it takes to kill $2,000 checks, according to CNN's Jake Tapper.

McConnell is adding a slate of amendments that Tapper called "poisoned pills" so no one would want to vote for it. Instead of allowing an up or down vote like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) requested, McConnell will

"Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is doing everything he can to ensure that bill to make the stimulus checks $2,000 not pass," Tapper explained. "He has added legislation to all but guarantee the bill will not get support. Besides including protection from voter fraud and items posted on social media provided by third-party users, they just spoke on the floor about this."

McConnell is the one who decides the docket and what comes up for a vote on the Senate floor. That's why he calls himself the "Grim Reaper," because he has the power to kill any legislation he wants by refusing to allow a vote on it. That's what McConnell did during the last half of former President Barack Obama's term in office and why Judge Merrick Garland never was confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice.

Now, McConnell is playing with the lives of the American people as they suffer under the horrific economy and coronavirus pandemic. McConnell said that the $2,000 payments would go to Democrats' rich friends. In reality, the $2,000 payments would go to anyone making under $75,000 a year. McConnell, who has a net worth is estimated at $22.5 million and he is paid $174,000 annually. It's unclear why he thinks people making under $75,000 are "rich."

"Most Republicans don't want that bill to pass, and that's what he's doing, trying to kill it on their behalf and his own," Tapper explained.

If Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff win the Georgia Senate runoff election, McConnell will never be able to block the stimulus bill, or any other bill again and Americans could ultimately get the $2,000 checks they desperately need.

See Tapper in the video below:



