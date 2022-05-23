Jan. 6 panel will reveal bombshell evidence against Trump in six public hearings -- starting and ending in prime time

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots will hold six public hearings next month to reveal evidence that Donald Trump and his allies broke the law in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

A draft schedule shows the first and last of those hearings would be staged in television prime time, and the panel's attorneys will explain the unlawful scheme by the former president and his allies to reverse his election loss up to and including the Jan. 6 insurrection, reported The Guardian.

“We want to paint a picture as clear as possible as to what occurred,” said committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS). “The public needs to know what to think. We just have to show clearly what happened on Jan. 6.”

The panel has already accused Trump of breaking multiple federal laws in his attempt to remain in the White House, and the hearings -- starting and ending with 8 p.m. hearings on June 9 and June 23 -- will explain how investigators reached those conclusions.

The select committee will also stage 10 a.m. hearings on June 13, 15, 16 and 21.

A committee member will lead each of the hearings, but top investigative lawyers who understand the evidence will primarily question the witnesses, most of whom have been subpoenaed, and they will also present texts, photos and videos detailing the attempt to overturn the presidential election.

The hearings will cover the White House-led effort to send fake electors to Congress, seize voting machines and delay the certification of Joe Biden's election win, and they will also address the "Stop the Steal" rally organized by Ali Alexander that led to the Capitol riot.

The panel also intends to show why Trump deliberately misled rallygoers by saying he would march with them to the Capitol and why he resisted requests to call them off after his supporters became violent.

The final hearing will connect Trump's political plan for Jan. 6 with violence carried out by the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, which the Select Committee believes will show the former president led a criminal conspiracy, and they believe the evidence is so compelling that they may rearrange the schedule to present those findings first.