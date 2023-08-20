Mark Meadows makes 'unusual' move to escape all Georgia charges: reports

Mark Meadows is reportedly seeking to completely do away with any of the criminal counts against him in Georgia stemming from alleged attempts to overturn the state's 2020 election, according to news reports on Saturday.

Meadows, who previously moved to get the Georgia case moved to federal court, didn't wait for the conclusion of his first motion before asking for the court to throw away the case entirely. That move is "unusual," according to Anna Bower, a legal fellow and courts correspondent for Lawfare.

However, according to Bower, Meadows is intent on speeding up the process, regardless of whether the venue change request has been decided.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"That has not been decided yet, and in the usual process of things, you would first file a motion to remove, have that decided, and then filed this motion to dismiss," she said on MSNBC's Ayman on Saturday. "However, Meadows seems intent on speeding up the process, he makes the claim that as a part of removal analysis, the judge also has to decide whether or not he could potentially have these charges dismissed under the immunity claims" he has asserted.



Former federal prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega also noted the filing, saying it's unlikely to succeed based on the rules.

"Meadows' motion to dismiss will fail. Rule 12(b)(1) applies only to issues that can be decided w/out a trial on the merits," she said Saturday. "Here, whether the Supremacy Clause applies depends on what Trump and Meadows et al were doing, which can only be determined thru facts adduced at trial."

Watch the MSNBC video below or click here.