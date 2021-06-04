'Idiot' Meghan McCain faces blowback for smear of Dr. Anthony Fauci: She 'continues to embarrass herself'

"The View" host Meghan McCain was on the receiving end of complaints from social media users after she attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci because of a cover story on People magazine, with the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) claiming the tireless doctor leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is a self-promoter in the vein of one of the Kardashian family members.

During an uninterrupted monologue on the popular ABC show, McCain stated, "I don't think people that are uncomfortable with celebrity or don't want to be a celebrity, pose on the cover of InStyle Magazine and fashion spreads and on the cover of People magazine," before adding, "I'm sorry but part of the criticism going forward is he just wanted to be a scientist, he clearly wanted to be a Kardashian as well."

That set off an avalanche of criticism of McCain for her attack on the doctor who has a long history in government dating back to the AIDs epidemic 40 years ago.

As one critic of McCain wrote, "Meghan continues to embarrass herself."



