John McCain was 'appalled and embarrassed' by Meghan McCain's antics: report

Meghan McCain was the recipient of brutal criticism on Saturday following the publication of her new book Bad Republican.

"According to an NPD BookScan provided to Secrets, it sold just 244 copies in the first few days," The Washington Examiner reported on Friday. "A book agent said the low sales were a surprise considering the celebrity status of the former View star and outspoken daughter of former Sen. John McCain."

Seeing the sales numbers, Steve Schmidt, the chief strategist on John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, wrote that the book was flopping because Meghan McCain was a "spoiled rotten, entitled bully."

She apparently noticed the critique.

Schmidt said Meghan McCain liked a twitter response that accused him of "running a pedo racket."

"Once again, today, she called me a pedophile. It is a slander. It is disgusting. It is untrue and it says everything about her," Schmidt wrote in a thread posted to Twitter. "After 14 years of abuse and attacks, today is the day I have decided to respond. I am happy to keep the story going after this thread, it only gets better."

"I was the first adult that [Meghan McCain] ever encountered that she heard the word NO from. I told her she was unimportant and that the Presidential election wasn’t about her. I left her on the tarmac when she didn’t make the plane because as I explained to her, the 5000 people who were waiting to see her father speak and took the time to do it deserved to have him show up on time," he explained.

"That was the way John McCain saw it. He was appalled by [Meghan McCain] conduct on the campaign. Appalled and embarrassed," Schmidt revealed.

"The tantrums were beyond anything I have ever witnessed from any other human being. They were epic meltdowns that would test the range of Meryl Streep, Kate Winslett, Jodi Foster and Anne Hathaway on their best days. Raging, screaming, crying, at the staff, at the makeup people at Secret Service," he continued. "Without any doubt it was the most rotten, entitled, spoiled, cruel, mean and bullying behavior I have ever witnessed."

He then likened Meghan McCain to Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Donald Trump, Jr.

"It was my job to confront it and I did. I talked to 24 year old [Meghan McCain] the way an adult should have talked to the Trump kids. I talked to her the way a retired USMC 4 Star General failed to do in the WH with Ivanka, Jared and Jr.," he explained. "They are all the same people."

He then described the question McCain would use in response to criticism.

"I told her that she was unimportant and that everything around her had nothing to do with her. I told her she was privileged and lucky and should be grateful. She told me and anyone else who would listen in response, 'Do you know who the F*ck my Dad is' It was the miserable anthem of the total chaos that was the McCain Campaign. It never stopped until one day when I said ENOUGH!"

Schmidt said Meghan McCain is "a bully, entitled, unaccomplished, spoiled and mean. She has rejected her Family’s history of service for a shallow and purposeless celebrity where she trades on a famous name like a fourth generation wannabe clipping coupons while pretending to be an heir."

He went on to reference "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

"She was a 24 year old 2 year old. Monstrous behavior. The real life Veruca Salt x 1000000," Schmidt said.