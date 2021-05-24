'Why are you cutting me off!?' Meghan McCain loses it when Whoopi goes to commercial during her rant
Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain (Photo: Screen capture)

During a discussion about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's latest anti-Semitic comments, "The View" co-host Meghan McCain went off on Democrats, who she claimed are just as bad.

Joy Behar noted it's odd that Republicans claim to support Israel so much while hating Jews. Sara Haines said that the lack of education around the Holocaust causes additional problems.

While all of the women lashed out at Greene for downplaying the seriousness of 6 million Jews being killed in the Holocaust by comparing it to wearing masks, it was McCain who turned it into nationwide anti-Semitism. According to McCain, they should be talking about incidents of attacks on Jews instead of singling out Greene. Presumably, the hosts are specifically citing Greene because she's a member of Congress.

The co-hosts noted that when Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) made inappropriate comments about Jewish people being "all about the Benjamins," the Democratic leadership was quick to condemn the comments. In the case of Greene, no Republicans have come out against her recent comments.

Whoopi Goldberg groaned and went to a commercial, which sent off McCain. She demanded to know why she was being cut off.

When they came back from the commercial, McCain was incensed, ranting that Omar has more power than Greene because Greene has no actual power in Congress. Sunny Hostin disagreed, noting that Greene has raised over $3 million in the first quarter of the year, showing she clearly has a lot of power in the GOP. At the same time, Greene is holding packed rallies with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) at The Villages and in Arizona.

"I resent that remark," Behar said about McCain's accusation that "The View" doesn't bring the same criticism to anti-Semitism that it does to Greene's anti-Semitism.

"Well, I resent a lot of things. So, we're even," snapped McCain.

"I've been talking about anti-Semitism on this show for 25 freakin' years, Meghan, so don't tell me what I'm supposed to be saying," said Behar.

McCain noted that she's been there for four years. Goldberg explained that all anti-Semitism and all hate is wrong, but McCain said that "The View" women are more concerned about Greene as a member of Congress and leader in the GOP's Trumpism wing. She said that people should be angrier about violence against Jews in a restaurant in Los Angeles and focus on that instead of Greene.

See the throwdown below:

Part 1:


Part 2: