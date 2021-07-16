'Please don’t be stupid': Meghan McCain slammed for saying we've been given 'ample reason to question science'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain opened a can of worms on Friday after she responded to the results of a poll that showed Republicans who "have a great deal of confidence" in science took a drastic drop from 72 percent to 45 percent between 1975 and 2021 -- and suggested people have every reason to question scientists.
McCain's comments come at a time when conservatives and Republicans are pushing back at getting vaccinated for COVID-19 as a new variant has popped up and cases are increasing among people who refused to get the shot.
Painting with a broad brush, McCain tweeted, "But is 'science' saying protesting won't spread a virus, that climate change should have killed us in 2012 or that masks do and don't work depending on which stage of the pandemic were in? We have been given ample reason to question 'science' & the people in power the past year."
McCain's comments brought a flood of responses pointing out that she apparently doesn't understand the scientific method that ranges from experimentation to testing to the modification of a hypothesis as more becomes known.
As one critic of the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) bluntly implored, "Please don't be stupid."
You can see more responses below:
@MeghanMcCain Science is a rigorous process rooted in evidence. There's nothing not to believe. If you think ignori… https://t.co/cUBtvUfrIU— Noble Crap (@Noble Crap) 1626447868.0
@MeghanMcCain Dude. You've lost the respect of most thinking people. You're sliding into Alex Jones world.— Bob C (@Bob C) 1626448162.0
@MeghanMcCain You don't believe in science where there is tons of evidence yet you believeva being in the sky controls everything?— Ksk (@Ksk) 1626448574.0
@MeghanMcCain This is like your worst take. I know we don’t agree on much. But you are educated. You should unders… https://t.co/nFgi4E9aiA— Ryan “Pass HR1” Featherstone (@Ryan “Pass HR1” Featherstone) 1626449972.0
@MeghanMcCain Focus it’s not complicated you’re vaccinated and that’s all that you need to say. I know it’s not goi… https://t.co/49sitPTiyg— Bruce (@Bruce) 1626448537.0
@MeghanMcCain Pity you don't understand what "science" is. It's a methodology for learning about our physical worl… https://t.co/f11vUGFWPh— rickrow (@rickrow) 1626448244.0
@MeghanMcCain Let’s all say this together: Science. Changes. Over. Time. As. Evidence. And. Research. Evolve.— Robert Michael (@Robert Michael) 1626448374.0
@MeghanMcCain Serious question .. why would you not fight for a cleaner/healthier world for your brand new baby?— Beth (@Beth) 1626448642.0
@MeghanMcCain The fact that you don't understand that Science doesn't always have the right answer immediately and… https://t.co/oz0iJehEac— Stephen Rando (@Stephen Rando) 1626448456.0
@MeghanMcCain Science consensus changes based on data. I know that's difficult for you to grasp, because you glom o… https://t.co/PVrgo7OyVT— 🌊🌊🌊Anthony Spina🌊🌊🌊 (@🌊🌊🌊Anthony Spina🌊🌊🌊) 1626447812.0
@MeghanMcCain Tell me you don’t understand nuance without saying you don’t understand nuance.— Matthew Caputo (@Matthew Caputo) 1626448051.0
@MeghanMcCain Meghan McQanon please log off of Twitter— pfizer father (@pfizer father) 1626448652.0