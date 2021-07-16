'Please don’t be stupid': Meghan McCain slammed for saying we've been given 'ample reason to question science'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain opened a can of worms on Friday after she responded to the results of a poll that showed Republicans who "have a great deal of confidence" in science took a drastic drop from 72 percent to 45 percent between 1975 and 2021 -- and suggested people have every reason to question scientists.

McCain's comments come at a time when conservatives and Republicans are pushing back at getting vaccinated for COVID-19 as a new variant has popped up and cases are increasing among people who refused to get the shot.

Painting with a broad brush, McCain tweeted, "But is 'science' saying protesting won't spread a virus, that climate change should have killed us in 2012 or that masks do and don't work depending on which stage of the pandemic were in? We have been given ample reason to question 'science' & the people in power the past year."

McCain's comments brought a flood of responses pointing out that she apparently doesn't understand the scientific method that ranges from experimentation to testing to the modification of a hypothesis as more becomes known.

As one critic of the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) bluntly implored, "Please don't be stupid."

You can see more responses below:



























































