‘Classic white supremacy’: Meghan McCain brutally called out by woman who coined ‘identity politics’

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain got brutally fact-checked on "identity politics" by the woman who coined the term.

Feminist writer Barbara Smith was the first scholar to use the term, which was intended to describe the way oppression impacts various groups of individuals in different ways, that McCain dismissively used in a discussion about the qualifications of Asian-Americans for jobs and college admissions.

"The View is 25 years old next year. We've only had one Asian American host, co-host this show, so does that mean that one of us should be leaving at some point, because there's not enough representation?" McCain said. "We're talking about, is identity politics more important than qualifications of the job, and I think that's a question going forward that the progressive left is going to have to reconcile."

Smith offered a scathing response to McCain.

"I am 1 of 3 Black women who coined the term #IdentityPolitics in the #CombaheeRiverCollective Statement, 1977," Smith tweeted. "@MeghanMcCain does not know what she's talking about. What we meant was that Black women have the right to determine our own political agendas, period, full stop."

Smith then presented links to How We Get Free, which provides the historical background of her work, and an article explaining what's often misunderstood about identity politics, in case McCain or anyone else reading wished to learn more.

"People of all political stripes have distorted #IdentityPolitics ever since," Smith tweeted. "And why does Meghan assume that people of color and women who are not white are by definition less qualified? This is classic #WhiteSupremacy."



