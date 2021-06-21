'Hypocritical narcissist' Meghan McCain faces furious backlash after raging at Biden’s abortion stance 'while clinging to her AR-15'

Meghan McCain caused a lot of anger across the political spectrum on Monday when she attacked President Joe Biden and invented conspiracy theories about the United States government funding abortions, which it is not.
According to McCain, Biden is doing great spiritual damage to himself by breaking a cardinal sin. Abortion isn't a cardinal sin according to the church. Others on "The View" attacked the hypocrisy of the Catholic church, supporting Republican Catholics who push policies antithetical to the church's beliefs, but the church never stepped in to attack the GOP's communion.
It was a topic that sent many online to ranting against McCain for attempting to impose her religious beliefs on the will of the people, which is unconstitutional. They also called her out on the hypocrisy of the church, which has seen a dramatic decrease in church attendance over the past decade.
See the comments below:
She is just the worst. I’m sorry but she is. I mean my god. https://t.co/0dRoVk8Pbh— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1624290489.0
I’m pro life. But where does Meghan McCain get off imposing her faith on another human being’s faith? Who is she to… https://t.co/gC5F4kYWZA— Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh) 1624291712.0
G-d forbid people have personal qualms with the tenets of their faith. As if every Jew agrees completely with ever… https://t.co/Z2O1t8ZHGM— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss) 1624290608.0
I would tag Ms. McCain but she blocked me. Please see Article VI of the U.S. Constitution: “no religious Test shall… https://t.co/mOdt5TLcBR— Jennifer Taub (@Jennifer Taub) 1624290468.0
@TheView @sunny @MeghanMcCain @sarahaines How dare Meghan McCain state that Joe Biden is doing harm to our country… https://t.co/IBhuTJBHWU— Cathy (@Cathy) 1624292732.0
@Mediaite @MeghanMcCain I only embrace A (viable fetus) to save life of mom-Did you know ABORTION is BIBLICAL remed… https://t.co/8TniXJbJSL— Shelley *More Justice More Peace* (@Shelley *More Justice More Peace*) 1624292716.0
Uh @MeghanMcCain you need to worry about yourself because, as it stands, if there is a hell you are definitely goin… https://t.co/g9G9BG4636— Gaia The Lucky Devil 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@Gaia The Lucky Devil 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️) 1624292705.0
Dear @TheView @ABC - Meghan McCain is selfishly disgracing the platform you created. Please find a host w/ intellec… https://t.co/WQvTMiQckZ— David Brind (@David Brind) 1624292695.0
@TheView Again, @MeghanMcCain accusing pro choice advocates of being murderers, while clinging to her AR15…— Kim Marie (@Kim Marie) 1624292668.0
@jentaub Now let's roll the tape of Meghan McCain saying the same thing about all the Catholic politicians who supp… https://t.co/SStTuf5QU4— Scott the Lawyer (@Scott the Lawyer) 1624292620.0
@MollyJongFast The View allows Meghan McCain to be on the show because every time she does or says something stupid… https://t.co/GOfXYcHHD3— I.R. Cohen 🌊🌻😘🌹 ☮ (@I.R. Cohen 🌊🌻😘🌹 ☮) 1624292510.0
Princess @MeghanMcCain with all her family’s wealth need to mind her damn business. This princess cannot tell a wom… https://t.co/lWvATqYd1a— 🩺 #proLIFEisproVACCINE 🧬 (@🩺 #proLIFEisproVACCINE 🧬) 1624292500.0
@MeghanMcCain Death penalty is fine with you. Pro life?! Only when it suits you— Kimsinphoenix (@Kimsinphoenix) 1624292511.0
@JJohnsonLaw @MeghanMcCain And after that, do child separation. And pedophilia.— Norman Ornstein (@Norman Ornstein) 1624292506.0
And I thought @MeghanMcCain couldn’t get any worse! https://t.co/IS5XQT3AAE— Karen Hayes (@Karen Hayes) 1624292524.0
Hire SC Cup instead and get a REAL conversation, instead of a conspiracy controversy that provides no conclusive de… https://t.co/NP37R0d86D— Lynn (@Lynn) 1624292457.0
@justinbaragona @MeghanMcCain, Is the the same creator who drowned millions of men, women, children, and fetuses,… https://t.co/whg0IsRgJL— Karen Kish 🌱🐝🌏 (@Karen Kish 🌱🐝🌏) 1624292415.0
@Mediaite @MeghanMcCain Oh please. Meghan didn’t “destroy” anyone. Stop with these erroneous headlines. All she di… https://t.co/37V9d3GR6u— Osgood Fielding. (@Osgood Fielding.) 1624293004.0
@jeffpearlman Yet @MeghanMcCain’s character of being a talentless, unqualified, un-self aware, hypocritical, narcis… https://t.co/OFtvilLEPP— Alex Kuhn (@Alex Kuhn) 1624292263.0
Raw Story: Meghan McCain lashes out at Biden for doing 'great spiritual damage to himself and harm to the country'… https://t.co/DbHtAyVyEl— LA Resisting From GA! #VoteBlueIn22 🌊🌎💙 (@LA Resisting From GA! #VoteBlueIn22 🌊🌎💙) 1624292413.0