'Hypocritical narcissist' Meghan McCain faces furious backlash after raging at Biden’s abortion stance 'while clinging to her AR-15'
Meghan McCain (ABC)

Meghan McCain caused a lot of anger across the political spectrum on Monday when she attacked President Joe Biden and invented conspiracy theories about the United States government funding abortions, which it is not.

According to McCain, Biden is doing great spiritual damage to himself by breaking a cardinal sin. Abortion isn't a cardinal sin according to the church. Others on "The View" attacked the hypocrisy of the Catholic church, supporting Republican Catholics who push policies antithetical to the church's beliefs, but the church never stepped in to attack the GOP's communion.

It was a topic that sent many online to ranting against McCain for attempting to impose her religious beliefs on the will of the people, which is unconstitutional. They also called her out on the hypocrisy of the church, which has seen a dramatic decrease in church attendance over the past decade.

