Megyn Kelly slams conservatives defending Russell Brand: 'They're acting like lap dogs'

Former Fox News anchor-turned podcast host Megyn Kelly called out conservatives who are defending comedian Russell Brand in the wake of rape and sexual assault allegations being leveled against him, saying that the tendency for conservatives to gravitate towards people like Brand is alarming.

"You know, not to take anything away from these reporters, but I think that there should be a higher standard before we take a man's living away," Kelly said. "However, we cannot go from the absurdity of believe all women, which was never the right way, into the absurdity of believe no women. And that's what we're now doing."

"And so people need to take a pause before they resort to the knee-jerk," she said. "He didn't do it because he's an alternative media voice. He didn't do it because he's on our side. And I hate to see conservatives, who for the most part Dan, are supposed to eschew celebrity culture, act like lap dogs to Russell Brand—just because he's winked at their side."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Brand has been accused of rape and emotional abuse during a seven year period while he was a presenter for British news outlets and an actor in Hollywood, according to reports. According to The New York Post, one of Brand’s accusers was 16 years old at the time of an alleged incident.

Brand denied the accusations and said even though he was living a life of promiscuity at the time, all his sexual relationships were consensual and suggested the accusations are part of “another agenda at play.”