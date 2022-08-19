Trump regrets endorsing ‘awful’ Dr. Oz: ‘One of the most flawed candidates the Republicans have nominated’

Donald Trump regrets endorsing celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz after his poll numbers have cratered over the summer.

Sources close to the former president says he's increasingly concerned that Oz will lose his Pennsylvania Senate race against John Fetterman, and it's finally starting to sink in with Trump that the polls are not "phony" or skewed, reported Rolling Stone.

“This is not a matter of the polls being ‘rigged,’ there are major problems with this campaign and, more specifically, this candidate," one source said.

Allies have been showing the polling -- which have sometimes shown Oz trailing by double digits -- and Trump is personally insulted that his endorsed candidate is losing to Fetterman, who was sidelined for weeks on the campaign trail while recovering from a stroke.

IN OTHER NEWS: Republican Senate candidate says people may ‘have to vote with bullets’

“His view is that it would be incredibly embarrassing for Oz if he loses to ‘that guy’ because he thinks so little of [Fetterman]," that source said. "He thinks Fetterman is in poorer shape than Biden and has hidden in his basement more [than Joe Biden].”

Trump is increasingly frustrated by Oz's inability to connect with voters, according to the sources.

“The [former] president has used words like ‘lousy,’ and ‘awful,’ and ‘doesn’t make sense’ to describe how Dr. Oz has been campaigning against John Fetterman over the summer,” said another Trump adviser. “Weeks ago is when [Trump] first started asking me and other people, ‘Is he going to f*cking lose?’ I am positive that I’m not the only one to tell him that he probably will, if something big doesn’t change.”

The National Republican Senate Committee recently pulled ads for Oz and two other GOP Senate candidates, and Trump allies say he made a mistake by endorsing the first-time political candidate.

“President Trump was best served at the minimum staying neutral in the primary,” said former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg. “Instead he wholeheartedly endorsed one of the most flawed candidates the Republicans have nationally nominated.”