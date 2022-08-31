Dr. Oz boasts 'tremendous empathy' as excuse for mocking Fetterman's stroke and vegetable intake

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mehmet Oz insisted on Wednesday that he was not mocking Democratic nominee John Fetterman's stroke by attacking him for not eating enough vegetables.

During an interview on Fox News, host Dana Perino told Oz that Fetterman accused him of joking about the medical condition.

"He's saying that he felt that you were making fun of his health and that this is going to be the reason that he won't debate," Perino said. "Were you making fun of his health?"

"Of course not," Oz claimed. "I've said all along as a physician, I have tremendous empathy and compassion for how challenging it is to bounce back from a stroke. I offered John Fetterman numerous opportunities to explain to me how I can make it easier for him to debate."

"But at this point, he's given numerous reasons for not showing up, including the fact that he didn't have time on his schedule," he continued. "I'm of the opinion he's hiding his radical views because he is the furthest far-left radical candidate out of any competitive Senate race this cycle and he doesn't want those views to be exposed."

Oz accused Fetterman of wanting to "destabilize" the country.

"He wants open borders, sanctuary cities, wants to legalize all drugs, wants heroin injection sites," the GOP candidate ranted. "There is no way for us to keep up with the massive influx of lethal fentanyl if John Fetterman gets his way."

Watch the video below from Fox News.