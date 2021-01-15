Melania buried ​for touting 'legacy' of her 'Be Best' initiative one week after Trump fans attacked Congress

With just five days to go until President Donald Trump leaves the White House, first lady Melania Trump decided to once again tout the purported success of her signature "Be Best" anti-cyberbullying campaign.
"As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the White House, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation's children & the issues that impact their lives," the first lady wrote on Twitter. "It's the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it's those values that will carry on its mission."
The tweet was accompanied by a video in which Melania says that "Be Best" was "inspired by compassion, strength, and kindness" over footage of the first lady talking with happy children.
Left unsaid in the video is the way that her husband, President Donald Trump, used cyberbullying to incite a mob to attack the Capitol building last week in which the president's supporters chanted for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence.
Reactions to Melania's "Best Best" retrospective where swift and brutal -- check out some choice responses below.
This is the legacy of #BeBest. You must be so proud. pic.twitter.com/QPCYQgLTya
— Not Someone's Crazy Uncle (@RealDanB95) January 15, 2021
Pack it up. Get out.
— Parlertakes🇺🇸 (@parlertakes) January 15, 2021
You have been married to the greatest bully on the planet, who you watched publicly and perpetually harass people on social media to such a degree that millions were physically and emotionally traumatized, and many died.
It will be a joy to watch you leave.
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 15, 2021
Remember that time you said you didn't care about 5000 children who had been torn from their parents hands?#BeBest
— Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) January 15, 2021
The legacy of #BeBest was sealed Jan 6 at the Capital, and your husband getting banned off twitter. That's the legacy of your thingy.
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 15, 2021
Eat shit.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 15, 2021
You couldn't get the person closest to you to #bebest. And you can't even #bebest by helping the new First Lady transition. You don't care about this country that gave you so much. Good riddance.
— Annie Webb (@amser409) January 15, 2021
You didn't even have the basic common decency to call Jill Biden, let alone invite her to the White House as is traditional and just obvious good manners, but you want to lecture people on “values?" Please.
— Helen 0️⃣5️⃣ Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) January 15, 2021
This tweet is as genuine as your kidneys are.
You're a birther.
You married the biggest bully in history.
You've been by his evil side every step of the way.
You don't care about kids in cages or Christmas decorations.
You're a fraud, just like him.
Your #BeBest is a bunch of BS.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 15, 2021
So inspiring.#BeBest and #BeGone pic.twitter.com/cNPQuDKJAU
— George A. Polisner, civ.works founder, #FBR (@FoamingPenguin) January 15, 2021
Be Best. pic.twitter.com/sKMB6ydLJv
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) January 15, 2021
As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must remember that the end of the worst presidency in history is thankfully coming to a close. pic.twitter.com/qZoJoZDgzZ
— Vera - Biden&Harris Will Make America Great Again (@prayerfeathers) January 15, 2021