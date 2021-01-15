Melania buried ​for touting 'legacy' of her 'Be Best' initiative one week after Trump fans attacked Congress

In an open letter to Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who is facing censure calls for helping Donald Trump incite a riot at the U.S, Capitol building on January 6th, a now-former friend of the embattled lawmaker said he will have nothing to do -- ever again -- with his former colleague. At a "Stop the Steal " rally on Jan.6th, Brooks shouted to the crowd, "Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass" before they later stormed the halls of Congress, menaced lawmakers and left five dead including a Capitol police officer who was reportedly bludgeoned to death.

<p>Writing to AL.com, attorney Jerry Barclay of Huntsville -- who claimed he and Brooks have known each other for decades -- served notice to the congressman that their friendship is over.</p><p>"You and I have known one another, personally and professionally, for four decades," Barclay wrote in his open letter. "We later worked together for common goals when you were a member of the county commission. We've dealt with one another since you were elected to Congress. Although we've disagreed on some political issues, we were able to maintain respect and cordiality."</p><p>"No more. And never again," he then declared.</p><p>Citing Brooks' attempt to throw out Electoral College votes affirming former Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, followed by the congressman appearing at the rally that culminated in the violent assault on the U.S. government, the attorney lambasted Brooks for attempting to undermine democracy and inciting a mob -- calling it a "betrayal" of the people at home who voted for him.</p><p>"We now have come to a point at which you have betrayed my respect and our friendship, Barclay accused. "You know full well that Mr. Trump's rhetoric, and more to the point, you own rhetoric, fomented the violence which resulted in the breach of the Capitol, the destruction of property, and, most importantly, the murder of a law enforcement officer. His blood is on your hands, and you can never wash that stain from your soul."</p><p>He then added, "I have reached the regretful conclusion that, you, Mo Brooks, have no moral compass. That you have no sense of honor. That you have no genuine understanding of the rule of law or the values promoted by our founding fathers," before concluding, "You have violated your oath to protect and defend the United States Constitution, and although you still – for now – hold the office of congressman, rest assured that you do not represent the people, or the values, of the Fifth Congressional District of Alabama."</p><p>You can read the <a href="https://www.al.com/opinion/2021/01/dear-mo-an-open-letter-to-alabamas-controversial-congressman.html" target="_blank">whole open letter here</a>.</p>