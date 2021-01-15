Melania buried ​for touting 'legacy' of her 'Be Best' initiative one week after Trump fans attacked Congress
Melania Trump (Screen Capture)

With just five days to go until President Donald Trump leaves the White House, first lady Melania Trump decided to once again tout the purported success of her signature "Be Best" anti-cyberbullying campaign.

"As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the White House, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation's children & the issues that impact their lives," the first lady wrote on Twitter. "It's the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it's those values that will carry on its mission."

The tweet was accompanied by a video in which Melania says that "Be Best" was "inspired by compassion, strength, and kindness" over footage of the first lady talking with happy children.

Left unsaid in the video is the way that her husband, President Donald Trump, used cyberbullying to incite a mob to attack the Capitol building last week in which the president's supporters chanted for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence.

Reactions to Melania's "Best Best" retrospective where swift and brutal -- check out some choice responses below.