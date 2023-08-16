'Melania has had her fill': Ex-Senator unloads on Trump's family's distance

Donald Trump's family hasn't been with him during the criminal cases he's facing, and that could be because they are sick of him, according to a former Claire McCaskill (D-MO).
McCaskill on Tuesday evening appeared on The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, when she jumped in to answer a question that was asked of another panelist. The panelist had said Trump might bring his family to a trial in Georgia because there would likely be cameras in the courtroom.
"And I've got to jump in on your previous question. I'm going to tell you the truth," McCaskill said. "I don't think this family wants to be anywhere near him right now, unless it's Don Jr. and his girlfriend and Eric. I think the rest of them have said... I think Jared Kushner is counting his money from the Saudis, I think Ivanka knows he's bad news now for her brand and I think Melania has had her fill of it ever since the ridiculous stuff he refused to do on the day that people were attacking police officers in our capitol."
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?